SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,756 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in MaxLinear by 31.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 17,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $744,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,164.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 115,869 shares of company stock worth $2,371,057 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -38.51, a PEG ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.29 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 18.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

