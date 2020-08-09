SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,328 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Glu Mobile by 30.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 262,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 61,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,965,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,942,000 after acquiring an additional 373,970 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 95.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 735,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 360,085 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 34.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 63.4% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $8.28 on Thursday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GLUU shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Glu Mobile from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Glu Mobile in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Glu Mobile from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

In other Glu Mobile news, VP Scott Leichtner sold 60,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $554,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 271,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,029.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 28,780 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $287,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 567,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,613 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

