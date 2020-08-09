SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Maxar Technologies worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 33,243 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 148.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 107,489 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 58,440 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $807,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52. Maxar Technologies Inc has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.38). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAXR shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Maxar Technologies from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.