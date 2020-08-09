SG Americas Securities LLC Has $597,000 Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 60,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 23,869 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 21,471 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 13,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,136,000 after purchasing an additional 169,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $104.53 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $68.98 and a 1-year high of $148.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.74.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.76 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

SBNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Signature Bank from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.54.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

