SG Americas Securities LLC Has $598,000 Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 116,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $19.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.24. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.73.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $82.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.09 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Robert J. Lipstein purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.87 per share, with a total value of $125,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,251.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SBCF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.