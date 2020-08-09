SG Americas Securities LLC Has $600,000 Stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 32.3% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 32.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIT stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.86.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

