SG Americas Securities LLC Has $602,000 Stake in Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STOK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 313.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 1,365 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $37,387.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,116.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $87,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,526 shares of company stock worth $1,023,872 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

STOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $26.62 on Thursday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The company has a market cap of $871.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

