SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 19,291 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,151,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,585 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,159,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 949,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 645,000 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,761,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 387,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 296,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 20,611 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $196,628.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,955,474.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ryan Levenson sold 50,000 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,906. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $619.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $11.96.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 25.15%. Analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

