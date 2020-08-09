SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 3,353 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,157 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $186,856,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,513,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,221,000 after purchasing an additional 999,127 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,203,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,216,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,914,000 after buying an additional 36,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,430,000 after buying an additional 31,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 6,180 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $265,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,453.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,000 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $904,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,361,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.93. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 624.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.78.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.35. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital upgraded CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CommVault Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

