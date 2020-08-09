SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 6,094 Shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of K12 worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in K12 by 137.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of K12 during the first quarter worth $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of K12 by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in K12 by 92.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in K12 in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K12 stock opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.53, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.49. K12 Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.89.

LRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of K12 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Sidoti downgraded K12 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on K12 from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other K12 news, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 8,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $206,906.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,480.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nathaniel A. Davis sold 126,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $3,816,701.19. Insiders have sold 164,283 shares of company stock worth $4,840,705 over the last ninety days. 5.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

