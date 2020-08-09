SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Malibu Boats worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 93.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 107,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 10.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth about $758,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 33.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 839,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,179,000 after acquiring an additional 209,099 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $60.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.55. Malibu Boats Inc has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 2.13.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $182.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.10 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 36.85%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Malibu Boats Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter E. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $152,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark W. Lanigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $1,147,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MBUU shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

