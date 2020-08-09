SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 10,286 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,286 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 30,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth $143,000.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

In related news, SVP Robert G. Howell sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 128,925 shares in the company, valued at $11,605,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,372,795. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

MANH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Cfra cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.20.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $97.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.38. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $100.42. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 73.42 and a beta of 2.00.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 57.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.