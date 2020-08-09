SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 29,782 Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NASDAQ:NTCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NASDAQ:NTCO) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,782 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Natura &Co by 354.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

NTCO opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $23.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

