SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 986 Shares of Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Principia Biopharma were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Principia Biopharma by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,698,000 after acquiring an additional 109,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principia Biopharma by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,958,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,318,000 after purchasing an additional 87,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Principia Biopharma by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,811,000 after purchasing an additional 43,540 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principia Biopharma by 34.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 433,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 111,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principia Biopharma by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,644,000 after purchasing an additional 163,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Principia Biopharma from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of PRNB opened at $90.07 on Thursday. Principia Biopharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.92. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 0.80.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.20). As a group, research analysts predict that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dolca Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $1,201,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan Colowick sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,504 shares of company stock valued at $3,707,368. Company insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

