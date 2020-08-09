Short Interest in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Declines By 5.9%

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.67. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $49.95.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.18. Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentherm will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 17,653 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 30,709 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Gentherm by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Gentherm from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Gentherm from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.50 target price on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

