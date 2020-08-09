Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 60.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,317 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 226.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,442,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,885 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $9,327,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,245,000 after buying an additional 263,090 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $8,270,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 555,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 115,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on SILK shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silk Road Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $50.00 on Thursday. Silk Road Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 8.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average is $40.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $370,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,578.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $754,255.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,243.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,837 shares of company stock worth $4,427,760 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Read More: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK).

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.