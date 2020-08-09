Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Holdings Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 836,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 80.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SOI shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Monday, May 4th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

Shares of NYSE:SOI opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 7.32. The company has a market cap of $349.11 million, a PE ratio of -774.00 and a beta of 2.18. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

