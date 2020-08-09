SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.31% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 11,536.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 773,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,836,000 after buying an additional 767,199 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2,390.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,371,000 after purchasing an additional 727,638 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,330,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,054,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,120,000 after purchasing an additional 529,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,816,000.

Shares of FEZ stock opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.49. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $41.27.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

