State Street Corp Acquires 128,222 Shares of GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG)

State Street Corp raised its position in GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,224,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,222 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.52% of GasLog worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GasLog by 67.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,660,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,491,000 after buying an additional 2,285,322 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 117,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,105 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 222,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GasLog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,949,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of GasLog from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.46.

NYSE GLOG opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $313.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.38. GasLog Ltd has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $14.86.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. GasLog had a negative net margin of 21.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GasLog Ltd will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

