State Street Corp Acquires 178,882 Shares of Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,882 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,337,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 100,410 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 416.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 415.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 59,654 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 117.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 184.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNRL. Raymond James raised shares of Brigham Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Brigham Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.11.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 2.51. Brigham Minerals Inc has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $32.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 6.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 4,427,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $59,588,119.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

