State Street Corp Acquires 20,777 Shares of Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 362,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 28.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 34.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 180.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAND opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92. Gladstone Land Corp has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.36 million, a PE ratio of -325.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 million. Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Land Corp will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.0448 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Gladstone Land from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.28.

Gladstone Land Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

