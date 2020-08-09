State Street Corp Acquires 38,047 Shares of Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,047 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.19% of Viela Bio worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIE. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Viela Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $10,860,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in Viela Bio by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,762,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,975,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Viela Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $5,091,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Viela Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $2,740,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Viela Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $2,464,000.

VIE has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Viela Bio from $51.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Viela Bio in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Viela Bio from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Viela Bio from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viela Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

In related news, major shareholder Meadow Ltd Boundless sold 360,000 shares of Viela Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $16,920,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VIE stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. Viela Bio has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $70.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.41.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.08).

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

