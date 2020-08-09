State Street Corp Acquires 44,683 Shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 554,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Lydall were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Juniper Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lydall by 48.2% in the first quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 524,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 170,654 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Lydall by 49.8% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 365,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 121,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lydall by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35,621 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lydall by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lydall in the first quarter worth approximately $749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDL stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49. Lydall, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $146.16 million during the quarter. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 17.41%.

Separately, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Lydall from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

