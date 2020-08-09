State Street Corp Acquires 474,265 Shares of BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,809,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 474,265 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.87% of BBX Capital worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BBX Capital by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,639,000 after buying an additional 415,740 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W grew its stake in BBX Capital by 1,380.3% during the 1st quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 257,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BBX Capital by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 941,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 156,565 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in BBX Capital by 1,040.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 128,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BBX Capital by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 74,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

BBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BBX Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Sidoti lowered their price target on BBX Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on BBX Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut BBX Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of BBX stock opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $272.46 million, a PE ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BBX Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $25.45.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $204.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. BBX Capital had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BBX Capital Corp will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBX Capital Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

