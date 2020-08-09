State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,325 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.34% of Pure Cycle worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Cycle by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after buying an additional 46,411 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pure Cycle by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 48,739 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Pure Cycle by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Pure Cycle by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 112,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 30,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the 1st quarter worth $1,146,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pure Cycle stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. Pure Cycle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $220.61 million, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 32.75%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCYO. TheStreet raised Pure Cycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Plaisance Spv I, Llc bought 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $185,010.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

