State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

State Street Corp raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 51,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.40% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,694.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 774.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth about $85,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RRGB shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

In related news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc sold 859,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $10,550,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $9.37 on Friday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($6.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($5.05). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $306.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

