State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,991 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 29,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,211 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.4% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 10,160 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,712 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 9.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

NYSE:AU opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.30.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The mining company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.