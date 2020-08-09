State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 672,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.76% of Camping World worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Camping World during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Camping World by 2,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Camping World by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. 38.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $17,565,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $50,053.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 409,948 shares in the company, valued at $8,395,735.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 41,419 shares of company stock valued at $883,096. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWH opened at $42.29 on Thursday. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.65. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 4.15.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.43. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Camping World from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Camping World from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Camping World from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

