State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 184.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,468,569 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601,878 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCEL. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,026 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 15,293 shares during the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum cut FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.13.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07. FuelCell Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.12.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 138.48% and a negative return on equity of 63.60%. The company had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

