State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

State Street Corp grew its position in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,985 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in ACNB were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACNB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACNB by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 458,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 73,106 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in ACNB by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACNB by 42.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 35,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ACNB by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACNB by 11.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut ACNB from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ACNB opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. ACNB Co. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $187.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of -0.05.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 16.60%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

