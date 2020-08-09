State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.76% of Luther Burbank worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 30,168 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Luther Burbank in the 1st quarter worth $1,671,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 18,241 shares in the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John C. Erickson bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,270.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LBC stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.93. Luther Burbank Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Luther Burbank Corp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LBC. Zacks Investment Research raised Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

