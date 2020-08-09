State Street Corp Buys 14,674 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,301,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.10% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,790,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,173,000 after buying an additional 147,039 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 120,452 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 673,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 513,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 16,212 shares in the last quarter. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $13.78 on Thursday. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 3.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 576.10% and a negative net margin of 754.90%. The business had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Dawson James assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Sorrento Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

