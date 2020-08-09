State Street Corp Buys 278,141 Shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,002,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 278,141 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 8.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 161,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 122.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 13.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 315,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 37,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SID shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $3.81. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 2.17.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

