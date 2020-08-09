State Street Corp Buys 8,818 Shares of Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,818 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.76% of Carter Bank and Trust worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 425.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 39.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 26.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 85.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

CARE opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08. Carter Bank and Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25.

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Equities research analysts predict that Carter Bank and Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Carter Bank and Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Carter Bank and Trust Company Profile

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

