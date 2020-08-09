State Street Corp Cuts Position in Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA)

State Street Corp cut its stake in Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,444 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.65% of Ooma worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ooma by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ooma during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ooma alerts:

In other Ooma news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Russell Mann sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $42,501.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,495 shares in the company, valued at $884,226.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,684 shares of company stock valued at $869,894. Company insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $361.56 million, a PE ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27. Ooma Inc has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $40.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. Analysts predict that Ooma Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Ooma in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Ooma from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ooma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.