State Street Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.88% of Old Second Bancorp worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $8.10 on Thursday. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $234.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.08%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

