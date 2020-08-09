State Street Corp Cuts Stock Position in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,037 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Slack were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Slack in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Slack by 86.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 51.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Slack stock opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of -20.99 and a beta of -0.37. Slack has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $40.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.06.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The business had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Allen Shim sold 50,386 shares of Slack stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $1,511,076.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,691.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 5,000 shares of Slack stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $153,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 249,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,649,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,251,289 shares of company stock valued at $75,001,803 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WORK shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Slack from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Slack from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.08.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

