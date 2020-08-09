State Street Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,392 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.62% of Limoneira worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMNR. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Limoneira by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Limoneira by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 43.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 13.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.04. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $21.85.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Limoneira will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMNR. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet lowered Limoneira from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Limoneira from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.