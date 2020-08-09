State Street Corp Decreases Stock Position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRIM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on NRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, Director David G. Wight purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,070.00. Also, Director David W. Karp purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $26,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $110,389.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,595 shares of company stock worth $133,965 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $143.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.28.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.99. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $34.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.