State Street Corp Grows Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 599,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.21% of Gates Industrial worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $731,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha acquired 100,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $956,862.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 703,300 shares of company stock worth $6,325,504 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GTES shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.06.

Shares of GTES opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 2.02. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $576.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.66 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.