State Street Corp Grows Position in Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.00% of Zynex worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Zynex by 38.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Zynex by 14.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Zynex by 121.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Zynex by 8.5% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 43,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zynex by 2.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 258,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the period. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 1,250,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $27,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead acquired 2,733 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $49,494.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,108.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zynex in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Zynex from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

ZYXI opened at $16.82 on Friday. Zynex Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30. The company has a market cap of $582.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zynex Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

