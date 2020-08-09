State Street Corp Grows Stake in Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA)

State Street Corp grew its position in Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,130 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Calithera Biosciences were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 18.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 54.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 60.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 12.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CALA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

In other Calithera Biosciences news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,283,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $13,701,588.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CALA opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83. Calithera Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.75.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences Inc will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

