State Street Corp Grows Stake in Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,642 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.04% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 295.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,286,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after acquiring an additional 821,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $617,000. Institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 2.64. Mersana Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.18% and a negative net margin of 6,099.64%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mersana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

In other news, VP Ashish Mandelia sold 3,383 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $76,083.67. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mersana Therapeutics Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.