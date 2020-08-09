State Street Corp Grows Stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.66% of Willdan Group worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 40.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 112,513 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Willdan Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,957,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 261,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 532,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 98,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

WLDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Willdan Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Willdan Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other news, CFO Stacy B. Mclaughlin sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $111,414.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $306,607.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,001.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,465,609 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The company has a market cap of $305.00 million, a P/E ratio of -100.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $106.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

