State Street Corp Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 167,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 516,506 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBC opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $204.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $39.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.81.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMBC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, EVP Mark E. Hecker acquired 2,000 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,860.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg A. Steffens acquired 1,131 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $25,402.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 212,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,491.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,331 shares of company stock valued at $126,880. Company insiders own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

