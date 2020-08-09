State Street Corp Has $4.16 Million Holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,003 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.76% of Park-Ohio worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 14,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Park-Ohio stock opened at $15.36 on Thursday. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $36.11. The company has a market cap of $180.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.15.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.21). Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 1.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Park-Ohio from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sidoti lowered their target price on Park-Ohio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Park-Ohio in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Park-Ohio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

