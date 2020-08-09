State Street Corp Has $4.18 Million Stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,028,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,757 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.94% of RPC worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in RPC by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 20,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RPC by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 353,514 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of RPC by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 670,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of RPC by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 142,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 22,678 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RPC alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RES shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RPC from $1.90 to $2.30 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of RPC from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of RPC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.61.

RES opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $703.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $89.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.