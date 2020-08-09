State Street Corp Has $4.28 Million Position in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 75,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.94% of Timkensteel worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 518,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 30,568 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management raised its position in Timkensteel by 25.3% during the first quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 514,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 103,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Timkensteel by 119.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 167,381 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Timkensteel by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Timkensteel by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. 61.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TMST opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14. Timkensteel Corp has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $181.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.04.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $259.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.64 million. Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Timkensteel Corp will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

