State Street Corp Has $4.32 Million Stock Holdings in Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM)

State Street Corp raised its position in Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,624 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.71% of Molecular Templates worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Molecular Templates by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Molecular Templates by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTEM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

In other Molecular Templates news, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $4,953,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTEM stock opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Molecular Templates Inc has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.29.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 439.48% and a negative return on equity of 76.76%. The business had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

