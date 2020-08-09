State Street Corp Has $4.34 Million Stock Holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 925,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,461 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.21% of Lumber Liquidators worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 201.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the first quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 22.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 108.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 129,555 shares in the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles E. Tyson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LL stock opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.19. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $230.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LL. ValuEngine raised Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.